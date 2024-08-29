Canada’s Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre said the country needs to slow its high population growth to better match growth in housing, jobs and health care.

“We have to reduce our population growth, there is no doubt about that,” Poilievre was quoted as telling reporters on Thursday by media.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is adding new residents to our country “at a rate of three times the number of homes,” Poilievre added.

“We need a growth rate lower than the growth in housing, health care and employment,” Poilievre said, without specifying how his idea would translate into an annual immigration target.

The increase in the number of temporary residents in Canada has helped push the population growth rate to 3.2%, one of the fastest in the world and larger than any other developed country.