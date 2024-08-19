The two train companies Canada’s most important are facing a labor dispute with the Teamsters union and threaten to suspend their services from Thursday if no agreement is reached, a situation that would have serious consequences for the US economy.

Due to the proximity between their territories, Canada and the United States have a close relationship economic since the dawn of its history, and this link makes each decision of one country significantly impact the other. A problem that haunts the American economy corresponds to Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railways (CPKC) and Canadian Nationalthe two of the country’s largest Canadian train companiesas reported by the media CBS News.

In the midst of the labor dispute with the union, both companies threatened to to close the jobs of Teamsters Canada workers starting Thursday if they do not resolve their disagreement. Even from next Tuesday, August 20, CPKC will temporarily suspend shipments originating in Canada and all shipments originating in the United States destined for the neighboring country, which will temporarily paralyze part of the American economy.

“If something were to drag on longer than that, I think there would be some significant potential issues given the amount of freight being handled each day,” Jeff Windau, an industry analyst at Edward Jones & Co., told the outlet, adding: “Railways affect almost the entire economy“.

The dispute between unions and train workers in Canada

In real numbers, Windau said that The two railways transport 40,000 freight wagons every day.by a total value of US$1,000,000,000The list of products that would be affected includes fully assembled cars and car parts, chemicals, forestry products and agricultural products.

Despite the decision to halt shipments, CPKC spokesman Patrick Waldron said in a statement that they must “take responsible and prudent steps to prepare for a possible disruption of rail service next week“.

For his part, the union spokesman, Christopher Monette, explained that negotiations continue, but later stressed that they currently lead to a “lockout almost certain“.