Genoa – On the one hand, the Canadair pilot who gives his colleagues a single sentence but confirming the drama experienced: “I had a bad time, luckily there was room to tack, otherwise it ended badly …”. On the other, Max “Milion” Ferrari (his nickname on social networks), 49 years old, from Bergamo living in Alassio, who has now become a viral character on social media after the escaped collision at sea with the plane that put out the fire in the plain.

Hundreds of followers they are writing to him about everything, insulting him and his family on Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok. In response, he posted a video in which he defines them as “jealous”, “rosiconi” from his villa on the sea and responds in kind. Yesterday, to say, he posted the videos of his successes in the offshore championship (he is a professional driver) with a sentence that says it all about the level of provocation to warm the spirits: “Hello envious parasitic friends, while I was up here, you were polishing the scooter … “. In short, a no-holds-barred bullfight has broken out, as often happens for discussions on social media.

The video being examined by the investigators

Fires in the Savona area, near disaster: a canadair avoids the impact with a motorboat at the last minute

What is more interesting, however, is that Ferrari himself, after receiving the double complaint from the Coast Guard for the action at sea last Monday, has now gone to speak with the port of Alassio from which he had started obtaining (according to him) a proof of his defensive line.

Another image published by Max Ferrari on his social profile

“I don’t turn the other cheek, on the contrary. Even because I have done nothing wrong and now I have proof – his words – I went to speak with the director of the port of Alassio and I had confirmation of the fact that there was no order forbidding navigation that day for the action of the Canadair. I was already sure but hearing it from the director Marino Agnese comforts me doubly in the fact that he is the victim of an artfully constructed and senseless media pillory. The manager told me that the only thing they did as a port was to warn him, after my fact had already happened, to tell yachtsmen with the megaphone not to sail in that area because there were Canadair in action. I challenge you to consider it the ordinance that I would have violated and for which I have been denounced. They have stirred up a sea of ​​controversy by pointing the finger at me that apart from being me and having a very noisy boat, I have no fault other than having used it like a thousand other times. As I have already said, the episode was unpleasant for everyone, in my life I have always taken responsibility for my mistakes and I would do it again if I had committed it. But, lacking an ordinance, I don’t understand what mistake I would have made in going out to sea as I often do with my motorboat, that day to test the engines with my co-pilot and two mechanics ”.

Max Ferrari in the gym, photo from the social profile

“Of course, I knew there were Canadair ma I had just left the port and I could not have known that they would get off at that moment – Max Ferrari continues – At this point I will go all the way with my lawyers and we will see how this story will end because now, as you can see, I am targeted by all kinds of followers who feel entitled to tell me everything about something I do not have. done. If this is not a media pillory … I of course answer, I don’t see why I shouldn’t defend myself. I am always convinced that envy is the real engine of these rosiconi but even here it is not my fault if I have the opportunity to lead a certain life and they obviously do not ”.