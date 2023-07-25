A firefighter plane has crashed in southern Greece. The episode was filmed by state television Ert. The canadair went down in the area of ​​Platanistos in Karystos. A helicopter is now flying to the crash site to check the situation, reports the broadcaster. The fire emergency in Greece has been going on for days, with the islands of Rhodes and Corfu and the area of ​​Karystos affected by the biggest fires. In Rhodes, firefighters are battling blazes for the eighth consecutive day.



00:41