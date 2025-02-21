02/21/2025



It was much more than a game. Canada and the US faced in Boston this Thursday night – marked Friday in Spain – in the final of the 4 nations of ice hockey nations, with the atmosphere loaded by the political tensions between the two countries and by the anger of the anger of the Last duel. And with the final heated during the day by the US president, Donald Trump. But the New York billionaire went to sleep with the bitter taste of defeat: in a maximum emotion game, the currency fell on the Canadian side in the extension (3-2).

This 4 nations tournament is a new wedge competition, designed by the North American Hockey Professional League, the NHL, to replace the traditional Star Party. Seen the result, which has ended the game that has awakened more attention in this sport in recent years, it has been a magnificent idea.

In addition to the US and Canada, Sweden and Finland participated. The residents of North America met in a match of the previous phase last weekend at the Casa de los Canadian, in Montreal. There the scandal unleashed. Hockey is Canada’s national sport, a national pride. The Canadian public booed and whistled the American anthem before the party, amid tensions between two friends.

Since his victory in the presidential elections last November, Trump has repeated that he seeks the annexation of Canada. Recurringly, he qualifies the country as the “51st state of the US”. A few days after arriving at the White House, 25% tariffs imposed on all Canadian exports who go to the US . Trump suspended the tariffs just before they went into force in exchange for concessions in the border reinforcement. But the episode triggered the anti -American feeling in Canada, with the entire Canadian political class united against Trump’s aggressions.









The confrontation moved to the track. The ice had barely touched the pill and had already begun a fight between Canadian Brandon Hagel and the American Matthew Tkachuk. Two other fights unleashed before the first nine seconds of the game were fulfilled. Remove your gloves and literate to mampor is not a strange thing in ice hockey. But here it seemed somewhat different, there was an obvious patriotic component.

“I did it on the flag, not by the cameras,” said Hel after the game. “I didn’t like it and that is the only thing I could do,” Tkachuk replied on the anger against his anthem. It was an open tomb match, in which the US won 3-1.

Destiny wanted Canada and the USA to see their faces again in the final. The match took care of a final of Olympic Games. With the Super Bowl already celebrated, the NBA at an unimportant moment of the season and baseball still without having begun, the final of the 4 nations was the sporting event of the week, something very unusual for hockey.

The final was in Boston. The American team invited Trump to witness the game, in a month in which the US president has given mass baths in the Super Bowl and in the 500 miles of Daytona. Trump did not go, but did not stop fueling the game. On Thursday morning, he announced in his social network that he would call the team on the phone to «push the victory tonight against Canada, which, with much lower taxes and much more security, will be one day, perhaps soon, our beloved and very important 51st state ». For more resort, he invited to see the party to the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, of which he has sometimes mocked calling him “governor.” “Bring the tournament home!” Trump shouted on the phone to US players. But it did not work.

It was inevitable that the tension be repeated. The Americans booed the neighbor’s hymn. The Canadian interpreter changed one of the verses of the letter in response to Trump’s expansionist threats. When what sounded was the clash of sticks and melee blows, the game was memorable. Canada advanced and tied USA, threatened the premises, which were put 2-1. The Canadians forced the draw, almost took the victory in the last second of the third and last time and all went to the extension. The tension was cut with a knife in the added time, with clear opportunities for the US and anthological stops of the Canadian goalkeeper, the questioned Jordan Binnington. Finally, Connor McDavid, considered the best of sport right now, cast the pill in the rival goal and Canada raised the cup.

“You can’t take our country and you can’t take our sport,” Trudeau wrote on social networks. Several hours after the game, Trump had not commented on the result.

On ice, Canadians sang their anthem in US territory, with a letter full of a special pride: “God keep our glorious and free land / oh, Canada, we are guard for you.”