Prime Minister Trudeau: Canada will transfer 35 UAVs to Ukraine and help with tank maintenance

As part of a new military aid package, Canada will transfer 35 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Ukraine. This was stated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, reports CBC channel.

According to him, the drones will be equipped with high-resolution cameras. In addition, Canada will provide Ukraine with ammunition, light equipment and assistance in maintaining Leopard 2 tanks.

Earlier it became known that Canada will allocate 650 million Canadian dollars (482 million US dollars) to Ukraine, and will also transfer Leopard 2 tanks. Military assistance will be transferred to Kyiv over the next few years. The number of tanks that Ottawa intends to transfer to Kyiv has not been specified.

On September 22, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky held talks. The leaders of the countries discussed defense cooperation and the implementation of the peace formula proposed by Kiev.