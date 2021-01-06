From January 7, the Canadian authorities will oblige people arriving in the country to take a coronavirus test. This was announced on Tuesday, January 5, by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“From Thursday (January 7 – Ed.), Those who want to come to Canada will have to provide a negative coronavirus test before boarding the plane,” TASS words of the head of state.

Trudeau noted that arrivals will also have to draw up a plan to comply with the mandatory two-week quarantine.

In addition, he urged Canadian citizens, if possible, not to leave the country without good reason.

In mid-December, Trudeau predicted that the coronavirus pandemic would end in 2021. “Gazeta.ru”…

In early December, Health Canada approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech in the country. It is noted that the vaccine has temporary permits “for import, advertising and sale.”

According to the latest data from the portal Wordometer, the number of people infected with coronavirus in Canada has exceeded 617 thousand since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 16 thousand people have died, 521.2 thousand patients have recovered.