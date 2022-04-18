Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Canada will increase visa prices from April 30

April 18, 2022
Canada

Canada offers several options to facilitate the arrival of foreigners.

Canada offers several options to facilitate the arrival of foreigners.

This will apply to all those applying for permanent residence.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) reported that in order to manage the rising costs of delivering programs and services, Permanent Residency Fees for Most Economic Immigration Programs Will Increaseexcept for caregivers, starting April 30, 2020.

(Also read: Canada is looking for Colombians to open new businesses in this country)

Fees will automatically adjust for inflation every 2 years for all applications for permanent residence

The IRCC adds that permanent residence fees have not increased since 2002 and do not reflect the increase in inflation over the last 18 years or the increased cost of permanent residence operations and processing.

In context: EL TIEMPO en vivo: how to migrate to Canada and not fail in the attempt?

“The April 30 increase will affect applicants to most economic permanent resident immigration programs, except caregivers. Fees will then be automatically adjusted for inflation every 2 years for all permanent resident applications, including economic, family and humanitarian programs, starting in 2022,” it says.

“In most cases, Canada’s fees are considerably cheaper than those of countries with similar immigration systems, such as Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States,” the Government points out.

(You may be interested: Would you like to study in Canada? This call offers opportunities)

ELTIEMPO.COM

