Canada will increase visa prices from April 30

Canada offers several options to facilitate the arrival of foreigners.
This will apply to all those applying for permanent residence.
April 18, 2022, 01:00 PM
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) reported that in order to manage the rising costs of delivering programs and services, Permanent Residency Fees for Most Economic Immigration Programs Will Increaseexcept for caregivers, starting April 30, 2020.
Fees will automatically adjust for inflation every 2 years for all applications for permanent residence
The IRCC adds that permanent residence fees have not increased since 2002 and do not reflect the increase in inflation over the last 18 years or the increased cost of permanent residence operations and processing.
“The April 30 increase will affect applicants to most economic permanent resident immigration programs, except caregivers. Fees will then be automatically adjusted for inflation every 2 years for all permanent resident applications, including economic, family and humanitarian programs, starting in 2022,” it says.
“In most cases, Canada’s fees are considerably cheaper than those of countries with similar immigration systems, such as Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States,” the Government points out.
ELTIEMPO.COM
