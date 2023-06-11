Canadian instructors will continue training the Ukrainian military until 2026 under Operation Unifier, and not until 2025, as previously planned. About this on Saturday, June 10, reported press service of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after his visit to Kyiv.

“Operation Unifier will be extended until 2026, which will provide the Canadian Forces with a greater ability to respond to Ukraine’s urgent training needs,” the document says.

As part of this mission, in the period from 2015 to 2023, Canadian instructors trained more than 36,000 Ukrainian servicemen, the press service stressed.

On Saturday morning, Trudeau arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit. He is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland. This is Trudeau’s second trip to Ukraine since February 2022. The previous visit took place in May 2022.

The Prime Minister of Canada also announced the transfer to Ukraine of the An-124 aircraft confiscated from Russia.

The An-124 aircraft has been in Canada since 2022, which, after Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass, banned flights of Russian aviation. Recently, Canada passed a law on confiscation, according to which the aircraft was taken away.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.