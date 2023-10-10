Canada announced this Tuesday, October 10, that This year, it will accept 11,000 refugees from Colombia, Venezuela and Haiti who have family members residing in the country, as part of a new humanitarian migration program.

The program, detailed by Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Marc Miller, pwill allow in the coming months the arrival of refugees from these three countries that are in Central America, South America or the Caribbean.

To qualify for the program, candidates must have family members who are already residents or citizens of Canada, the Canadian government explained in a statement.

At the beginning of the year, Canada announced that it would receive 15,000 immigrants from the American continent for humanitarian reasons to “help respond to the forced displacement” of the population and as an alternative to irregular migration.

Miller noted that the new program is part of that quota of 15,000 immigrants.

The minister assured that Canada collaborates with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) “to understand the regional context and the humanitarian needs linked to migration in the American continent“.

