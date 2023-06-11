Canada | Wildfires are accelerating and may continue throughout the summer

According to the environmental authorities, around 200 wildfires are raging around the country and are not under control.

The new ones and worsening wildfires have driven thousands from their homes across Canada. So far this year, nearly 17,800 square miles, or about 46,000 square kilometers, of terrain have burned in Canada. The amount of burned terrain is clearly higher than previous averages.

The western parts of the country have suffered a lot. After several days of rest, the fires have intensified again in the province of Alberta. Canadian Broadcasting Corporation CBC’s according to Edson, about 8,000 residents have had to evacuate for the second time in just over a month.

Edson is located in Yellowhead County, whose presiding officer Luc Mercier describes the fires as being so powerful that some of the rescue personnel in the forest have had to retreat.

“They can’t fight this fire,” Mercier said.

An Edsonian who spoke to the CBC by Hayle Waites according to the evacuation took place in the form of a “huge convoy” fleeing the city. According to Waites, in the midst of panic, all you think about is escape.

“But as soon as you drive away, you ask, ‘What if my house isn’t there when I get back?’”

Alberta in the neighboring province of British Columbia, Tumbler Ridge, with a population of about 2,400, has largely been evacuated as flames approach the town.

The evacuation order was given CBC’s according to the authorities, 90 percent of the residents had left on Thursday and Friday evening. Those trapped on Tumbler Ridge were told to evacuate immediately.

However, the British Columbia Wildfire Service (BCWS) said winds were expected to shift local time on Saturday, which could potentially push the fire further away from Tumbler Ridge.

Also on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, an important highway had to be closed earlier in the week due to a wildfire. Since then, the authorities have announced that the road will remain closed for the time being, as the wildfire has caused instability in the hillside next to the road.

Terrestrial Minister of Public Security for the eastern province of Quebec Francois Bonnardel said Saturday morning that the situation in the central and northwestern parts of the province has continued to be difficult and several towns are under threat. The fires in northeastern Quebec, on the other hand, are considered to be “stable”.

“This is the first time in the history of Quebec that so many fires have been put out and so many people have been evacuated,” Bonnardel said.

“We have a battle ahead of us, which we believe will last the whole summer,” he added.

About 14,000 people are under evacuation orders in the province of Quebec.

Environmental authorities there are more than 400 active wildfires around the country, of which about 200 are not under control.

Heavy smoke from wildfires has spread to, for example, the eastern parts of the United States. Smoke has also been detected as far away as Norway, and a British newspaper Guardian wrote on Friday that the smoke is also flying from Norway to the rest of Europe.