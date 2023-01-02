The Canadian government will prohibit the purchase of homes by non-resident foreigners for the next two years, a measure that has the objective of controlling prices.

On January 1, this new law approved by the Government of Justin Trudeau came into force due to the increase in housing prices in Canada since the beginning of the pandemic and the belief that foreign buyers purchased numerous properties as an investment.

As Trudeau has explained in recent months, in the Canadian real estate market there have been numerous operations of speculation at the hands of corporations and foreign investors that have generated a problem of homelessness and skyrocketing prices.

“Houses are for people, not for investors,” the Canadian president has insisted.

Yes they can buy houses refugees and permanent residents of Canada who will use it as their main residence.

The measure, one of Trudeau’s campaign promises in his last campaign for the 2019 elections, is being put into practice despite the fact that house prices in Canada have fallen around 13% this year, according to the Canadian Association of Real Estate. Estate.

All this after sharp rises after the pandemic and the Bank of Canada has been raising interest rates in recent months.

Last April, the Canadian government presented its budget project for the 2022-2023 fiscal year focused on reducing the deficit and lowering the cost of housing in the country.

Of the C$31.2 billion (US$24.8 billion) in new spending, one-third is earmarked to make homeownership more affordable for Canadians.

EFE