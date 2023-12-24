Every year, minimum wages in Canada are reviewed during the first quarter of the year, and 2024 will be no exception. As of its last revision on April 1, 2023, Federal minimum wage increased from CAD$15.55 to CAD$16.65 per houradjusting to the inflation rate.

This increase was equivalent to the consumer price index, which was 6.8 percent in 2022. According to the Ministry of Labor, approximately 26,000 Canadian workers earn the minimum wage

The federal minimum wage applies to federally regulated private sectors, such as banks, postal and courier services, and interprovincial air, rail, road and sea transportation. This affects key industries that play a critical role in the Canadian economy. For this reason, the basic rate is updated until April of the year that begins, which means that there will still be a few months left to know the figures for 2024.

The minimum rate affects employers in federally regulated sectors, who must adjust payroll information to the new rate to ensure workers and interns are paid correctly. If the provincial or territorial minimum wage rate is higher than the federal rate, employers must apply the higher rate.

The last review of Canada's federal minimum wage was 6.8 per cent See also IMSS Modality 40: How many years should you contribute and from what age?

(We also recommend: They left Texas to move to a beach in Mexico and their adventure ended in death)

What are the provincial minimum wages in Canada

In Canada, each province and territory has the autonomy to set its own minimum wage, and these variations reflect economic and social differences across the country. Below are the minimum salaries with which 2024 will begin for the provinces and territories of the country:

alberta: CAD$15 per hour, CAD$31,200 per year. British Columbia: CAD$15.65 per hour, CAD$32,552 per year. Prince Edward Island: CAD$13.70 per hour, CAD$28,496 per year. manitoba: CAD$11.95 per hour, CAD$24,856 per year. Newfoundland and Labrador: CAD$13.20 per hour, CAD$27,456 per year. New Brunswick: CAD$12.75 per hour, CAD$26,520 per year. New Scotland: CAD$13.35 per hour, CAD$27,768 per year. Nunavut : CAD$16 per hour, CAD$33,280 per year. Ontario: CAD$15.55 per hour, CAD$32,334 per year. Quebec: CAD$14.25 per hour, CAD$29,640 per year saskatchewan: CAD$11.81 per hour, CAD$24,564 per year. northern territories: CAD$15.20 per hour, CAD$31,616 per year. Yukon: CAD$15.70 per hour, CAD$32,656 per year. See also La trieja, a polyamorous family that shakes the laws in Colombia

When announcing the 2023 minimum wage last April, Labor Minister Seamus O'Regan Jr. highlighted that this increase was made to ensure wages keep pace with the cost of living. In 2024, the new change is expected to directly benefit workers and interns in federally regulated sectors.