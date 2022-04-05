The Canadian government presented this Tuesday (5) a bill to force internet giants, such as Facebook and Google, to establish commercial agreements with the media to pay for the dissemination of their content.

“Thanks to this law, the internet giants will have to be accountable, contribute to the establishment of a more equitable information ecosystem, an ecosystem that supports independence, freedom of the press”, declared Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodríguez at a press conference. of press.

The text seeks to “ensure that the media and journalists receive fair compensation for their work,” according to a ministry statement.

The bill, called the “Online News Act”, is inspired by the text adopted in 2021 by Australia, the first of its kind in the world.

More than 450 Canadian media outlets have closed their doors since 2008. In the past two years, more than 60, according to the ministry.

The press accuses Google and other major platforms of profiting from journalistic content without sharing in the revenues obtained from that material.

To resolve this situation, the European Union introduced in 2019 a “neighborhood right” that should allow press editors to receive remuneration for the content used by online platforms.

AFP signed a “related rights” agreement with Google at the end of 2021 that pays the agency for five years for the content presented by the American giant, in addition to two commercial contracts, also signed for five years.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat