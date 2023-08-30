The Canadian team recovered from the fall in the first quarter, where they lost 13 – 23, to finally beat Latvia 101 – 75 and thus add their third straight victory in the World Cup. Four years ago, the North Americans finished 21st out of 32 nations, and at this tournament they are already in the top 16.

Jordi Fernandezthe Spanish coach at the service of the Canadian quintet, has been able to combine two different styles of play very well: the European, with long possessions and good shooting from three points, and the American, with speed and explosiveness towards the basket.

When the NBA expanded into Canadian territory, with the Toronto Raptors and Vancouver Grizzlies franchises, many specialists estimated that the development of basketball in that country would come in a short time. However, despite having renowned players, it has been difficult for them to put together a good group at the international level that has prevented them from fighting with the powers in continental events and surpassing tenth place in the world tournaments.

Canada managed to qualify for the second round of the tournament which takes place in Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia with three wins in a row. On August 29, they beat the Latvian team, the revelation team of this tournament, with a score of 101 – 75.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander he was again the offensive figure for the Canadians by scoring 27 points. Additionally, he managed to capture six rebounds and distribute the same number of assists. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard averages 22 units per appearance in the World Cup, being the leader of his team and the fifth best so far in the tournament.

The North American team, although it fell in the first quarter, was able to improve in the following quarters, pressing in defense, to leave the Latvians at 33 points during the last part, taking advantage of second chances —where they got 18 points— and capitalizing on the errors of the team. rival, until getting 19 units due to the losses of the Europeans.

The Canadians and Latvians advanced to the second round, eliminating France, a rival they both defeated. Now they will be part of the L bracket to which the qualifiers of the group Gwhere Spain already has an insured ticket.

Germany swept their group and dreams of returning to the podium

The German team arrived quietly in Asian territory, but with their game on the pitch they are making a lot of noise.

After reaching third place in the 2002 World Cup, held in the United States and where they were captained by Dirk Nowitzkithe Germans have had a hard time staying in the elite of international basketball at the national team level, to the point of reaching 17th and 18th places in the 2010 and 2019 editions respectively.

Germany closed the group stage of the 2023 World Cup with a 101-75 victory over Finland, to add three wins in a row so far in the tournament.

Dennis Schröderwho by the way will wear the Toronto Raptors jersey for next season, shared the scoring lead for the Germans with Isaac Bonga at the end with 15 annotations each.

Another one ☝️

Mit drei Siegen im Gepäck Richtung 2. Runde ✨ ▪️ Dennis Schröder: 15 PTS, 4 AST, 2 STL, 6/7 2P

▪️ Isaac Bonga: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 18 EFF, 5/6 FG

▪️ Johannes Thiemann: 13 PTS, 4 AST, 19 EFF, 6/7 FG

••••

🏀⚫️🔴🟡🔥#KoerbeFuerD#WinForAll#WinForDeutschland#FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/Ij9ZRgCyD7 — Dt. Basketball Bund (@DBB_Basketball) August 29, 2023



Germany based their victory on the collective game, where up to five players -among them Schröder and Bonga- finished with double digits in terms of points scored, and a strong defense that allowed them to surpass their rival in the rebounding section 33 – 24, where 12 sacks were offensive.

Other results of the day

Group A: Angola 67 – 75 Dominican Republic

Philippines 83 – 90 Italy

Group D: Egypt 100 – 72 Mexico

Montenegro 71 – 91 Lithuania

Group E: Australian 109 – 89 Japan

Group H: Lebanon 79 – 85 France

Source: FIBA