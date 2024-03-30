Canada has announced its plan to make prescription female contraceptives are completely free.

This initiative, part of the ambitious national drug reimbursement project, is primarily aimed at ensuring that all Canadian women have access to the contraceptives they need without cost being a barrier.

The announcement, made by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland at a press conference in Toronto, revealed that the most commonly used contraceptives, such as hormonal or copper IUDs, hormonal implants, the birth control pill and the morning after pillwill be covered for approximately nine million women in Canada.

This historic measure reflects the Canadian government's commitment to ensuring the health and well-being of all its citizens.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his support for this initiative stating that “women must be free of choose contraceptives that they need without cost being an obstacle.

In a country where the birth control pill can cost up to 300 Canadian dollars a year, and the hormonal IUD up to 370 US dollars per unit, this measure will have a significant impact on the lives of millions of women by removing a major economic barrier to access to contraception.

This announcement marks the first phase of a broader bill announced in February, which will represent the largest expansion of Canada's public healthcare system in decades. In addition to covering contraceptives, the plan will also include diabetes medications, such as insulin, benefiting more than 3.7 million Canadians.

However, crucial aspects such as the cost and timelines associated with implementing this program remain to be determined. The federal government will now seek to obtain the agreement of the provinces, which are responsible for health, to carry out this historic initiative.