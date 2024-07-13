Canada and Uruguay face each other this Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (North Carolina), in search of the last place on the Copa América podium, in which, This Sunday, Argentina and Colombia will play for the continental title.

According to the criteria of

Canada is the Cup’s big surprise: it advanced to the quarter-finals ahead of Chile and Peru, and then earned a spot in the semi-finals by beating Venezuela on penalties. It then lost the chance to play in the final after losing 2-0 to Argentina, which had beaten it by the same score in the opening match.

Uruguay, meanwhile, had a perfect campaign in the first phase, beating Panama 3-1, Bolivia 5-0 and the United States 1-0. Then, in the quarter-finals, they beat Brazil on penalties after a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes. And in the semi-finals, they lost in a difficult match against Colombia (1-0).

Follow the match here:

Minute by minute, the duel for third place between Uruguay and Canada