Canada and the United States advanced to the final of the Concacaf Nations League, after easily beating their respective rivals in the semifinals of the competition. Canada dispatched Panama 2-0, while the United States did the same, beating Mexico 0-3.
In this way, in the following note you have all the necessary information to know everything about this commitment.
Channel: Channel 5, Azteca 7 and TUDN.
streaming: aztecadeportes.com and ViX+.
Channel: Univision and TUDN USA.
streaming: TUDN.com and Paramount+.
Canada: 2 wins.
USA: 2 wins.
Tie: 1 draw.
Canada: VVVD D.
USA: VEVV E.
The Canadian team advanced to the grand final, after defeating Panama 2-0 and will play a Nations League final for the first time.
Canada Lineup: Borjan; Johnston, Miller, Vitória, Adekugbe; Koné, Laryea, Eustáquio, David; Buchanan and Larin.
Banking: Hollett, Hutchinson, Davies, Osorio, Kennedy, St. Clair, Zator, Cavallini, Loturi, Bombito, Wotherspoon and Wayne.
After beating Mexico 0-3, the United States advanced to the Concacaf Nations League final and will face Canada. One day after the victory, they announced to Gregg Berhalter as their coach towards the 2026 World Cup.
United States Lineup:Turner; Dest, Robinson, Richards, A. Robinson; Musah, McKennie, Weah, Reyna, Pulisic and Balogun.
Banking: Zimmerman, Pepi, Aaronson, de la Torre, Scally, Callender, Cardoso, Soñora, Zendejas, Johnson, Booth and Trusty.
Canada and the United States are undoubtedly the best nations in soccer today within Concacaf, both countries have been playing better soccer than anyone else for a long time and are deservedly finalists in the Nations League. On this occasion, it seems that the United States is a bit superior and therefore, is the favorite to be two-time champion of the tournament.
Canada 1-2 United States.
