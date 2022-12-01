Canada vs. Morocco: LIVE, minute by minute, Qatar World Cup

With Canada already eliminated, Morocco is facing a unique opportunity to take advantage of the war of Croatia-Belgium to qualify for the round of 16, where he can appear Spain.

Moroccan accounts are simple. A victory or a tie gives them the pass to the second round. Three points secure first place, while a loss would also see them into the next round as long as Belgium lose or Croatia lose by two more goals than they do. A 4-0 win for Canada and a draw in Croatia-Belgium also sends them to the street.

(Piqué and Shakira, another assault in the courts, who won?, video)

(World Cup in Qatar: the indecent proposal of a model to fans of Brazil, video)

Lineups

Canada vs. Morocco

follow the game here