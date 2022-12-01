Thursday, December 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Canada vs. Morocco: LIVE, minute by minute, Qatar World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 1, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Belgium vs. Canada

Despite the fact that the Canadian team had more arrivals, Belgium was the one that managed to open the scoring.

Photo:

EFE / EPA / Tolga Bozoglu

Despite the fact that the Canadian team had more arrivals, Belgium was the one that managed to open the scoring.

World Cup group stage match.

With Canada already eliminated, Morocco is facing a unique opportunity to take advantage of the war of Croatia-Belgium to qualify for the round of 16, where he can appear Spain.

Moroccan accounts are simple. A victory or a tie gives them the pass to the second round. Three points secure first place, while a loss would also see them into the next round as long as Belgium lose or Croatia lose by two more goals than they do. A 4-0 win for Canada and a draw in Croatia-Belgium also sends them to the street.

(Piqué and Shakira, another assault in the courts, who won?, video)
(World Cup in Qatar: the indecent proposal of a model to fans of Brazil, video)

Lineups

Canada vs. Morocco

follow the game here

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Canada #Morocco #LIVE #minute #minute #Qatar #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"Megalomania"? Salvini now wants to push through the controversial bridge in Italy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.