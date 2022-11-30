Morocco will play the pass to the next round of the World Cup against the Canadian team next Thursday, December 1 at 4:00 p.m. Spanish. They will play against a team that no longer has anything to do in this World Cup but has played well in Qatar.
These will be the possible alignments of the two sets:
BY- Bonus. The Sevilla goalkeeper will be in charge of defending the Moroccan goal against the Canadian offensives, as long as his physical discomfort allows it.
LD – Hakimi. One of the best and most important players in the squad. The one from PSG is signing good performances in this World Cup in Qatar.
DFC-Saiss. The 32-year-old central defender from Besiktas will be in the Moroccan defense to contribute as much as possible in the classification of his national team.
DFC- Aguerd. The West Ham central defender will form a duo with Saiss. Up to now he has played both games in Morocco as a starter, playing all 90 minutes of play.
LI-Mazraoui. Closing the defense will be the winger who joined Bayern Munich in the last transfer window of the summer period.
DCM-Amallah. At the pivot of the Moroccan team will be Amallah, a Belgian league player belonging to Standard de Liège.
DCM – Ounahi. The young Angers player will be part of that double pivot which the coach of the Moroccan national team can use for this match.
MD-Ziyech. One of the players with the highest quality in the squad. The 29-year-old from Chelsea will bring everything he knows to the goals of his team.
MCO-Amrabat. In the attacking midfielder position we will almost certainly see the Fiorentina player, Amrabat.
MI- Boufal. One of the players with the most experience in the squad. He will be on that left wing to which he has us so accustomed.
DC- En-Nesyri. At the point of attack will be En-Nesyri. The Sevilla player has yet to see the goal but he will surely do everything possible to help his team with goals.
BY- Borjan. He has been in charge of defending Canada’s goal during his stay in Qatar and will defend it again against Morocco.
CAD-Buchanan. One of the most notable Canadian players on Qatari land. The young Bruges player will start as a starter in that right lane
DFC-Johnston. In that defensive line, one of the players that will form it will be Johnston, the 24-year-old central defender from Montreal.
DFC- Vitoria. The oldest defensive back player. Vitoria will be the leader of Canada’s defense
DFC-Miller. Miller will be the third center back for this game along with Johnston and Vitoria. The 25-year-old center-back is currently a member of Montreal
LI-Laryea. And closing this line of five defenders we find Laryea, who plays for Toronto on loan from Nottingham Forest.
MC-Hutchinson. The oldest player of the team and its captain. The leader of the ship. At 39, the Besiktas midfielder will start Canada’s last game in Qatar.
MC- Eustaquio. The Porto player will be part of the Canadian team’s midfield line.
MC Davies. Possibly the best player on this squad. At 22, he is already a great player from head to toe. There is no doubt that he will be the starter.
DC- Larin. The all-time top scorer for the Canadian team. The Bruges striker will be part of the starting eleven for the Canadians.
DC – David. Joining Larin will be another of Canada’s young talents. Jonathan David will be part of the Canadian offensive duo
How will the formation of Morocco (4-2-3-1) look like?
Goalie: Bonus
defenses: Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui
Midfielders: Ziyech, Amallah, Ounahi, Amrabat, Boufal
Forward: En-Nesyri.
What will the formation of Canada (5-3-2) look like?
Goalie: Borjan
defenses: Buchanan, Johnston, Vitoria, Miller, Laryea
Midfielders: Hutchinson, Eustace, Davies
strikers: Laryn, David
