A state of emergency has been declared in Canada’s Northeast Territories due to a series of forest fires in the region. There are more than 230 active. According to the authorities, about 15% of the population is currently evacuated, or more than 6,000 people. The intervention of military aircraft is necessary to rescue remote communities in the far north of the country. The video shows the city of Fort Smith, whose sky turned red due to the fires of August 13th



00:27