Canada urged to punish hockey player Provorov for refusing to wear a uniform in support of LGBT

Canadian TSN journalist Gord Miller called for Russian hockey player Ivan Provorov, who plays for the National Hockey League (NHL) Philadelphia Flyers, to be punished for refusing to wear a uniform in support of LGBT people. He dedicated a post to this Twitter.

“First, Ivan Provorov had the right to refuse to participate in the support action. Second, Philadelphia should have responded in such a way that he was not allowed to play. Third, freedom of speech does not exempt you from the consequences of your words or actions,” Miller wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, January 18, it became known that Provorov refused to go out for a workout before the NHL regular season match with the Anaheim Ducks because of the use of LGBT uniforms on it. “I respect everyone. I respect everyone’s choice. My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion, ”the athlete explained.

The meeting ended with a score of 5:2 in favor of Philadelphia. Provorov took part in the game, but was not marked by effective actions.