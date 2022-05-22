Emergency crews received a flood of calls after the storm uprooted many trees, disrupting traffic and damaging homes.

One person died and two others were injured after a tree fell on their camping trailer in Brant County, southern Ontario, while a woman in her 70s died after a tree fell on her during a thunderstorm, police said.

The Ontario Electric Corporation said more than 340,000 customers were left without power due to severe storms, and added that additional resources were deployed to restore electricity after the heavy damage caused by the storm.

Ontario is home to nearly 40 percent of Canada’s population of 38.2 million.

Jim Watson, mayor of Ottawa, Canada, said emergency operations have been activated to assess damage and risks on the ground.

Environment Canada, which issued a severe thunderstorm warning, said winds were as high as 132 kilometers per hour at peak times in some parts.

Residents posted pictures on social media of the devastation caused by the dangerous storm, which lasted more than two hours.