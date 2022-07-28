Canada.- The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeauexpressed to Pope Francisco during their meeting in quebec the need for the Vatican “take concrete measures” for its reconciliation with the native peoples, such as the return of the objects owned by the Vatican or the opening of files on residential schools in which indigenous children suffered all kinds of abuse, reported today in a statement.

Trudeu met this Wednesday with the dad and the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, in the Citadel of quebecwhere Francisco arrived on his fourth day of travel to Canadaand at this meeting he thanked her for “engaging with indigenous peoples on their ancestral lands” and for “recognizing the truths about the residential school system and its painful legacy for First Nations, Inuit and Métis in Canada“.

The statement explained that the meeting discussed “the importance of the Roman Catholic Church continuing to engage meaningfully with First Nations, Inuit and Métis to advance healing and reconciliation.”

And they also spoke of the need for the “Church to adopt concrete measures to repatriate indigenous objects (some of them preserved in the Vatican Museums), facilitate access to documents from internees, address the Doctrine of Discovery and guarantee justice for the survivors,” reads the note.

They also addressed “the Rivoire case,” the statement added, referring to the priest Johannes Rivoire, under whom an arrest warrant issued in Canada weighs, for allegations of sexual assaults allegedly occurred some 47 years ago against Inuit children in the territory of Nunavut, where the Pope will travel tomorrow.

Rivoire currently lives in Lyon, France and was never tried on those charges in Canada because he returned to France in the early 1990s.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister underlined “the permanent commitment of the Government of Canada to chart a new and better path forward with indigenous peoples and with everyone.

A group of natives unfurled a banner during today’s pope’s mass at Saint Anne de Beaupré Church in Quebec asking him to distance himself from the so-called “Doctrine of Discovery,” the papal bulls used by colonists in America and Africa to “in the name of of God” justify the confiscation of land from the native peoples.

The representatives of the original peoples – First Nations, Métis and Inuit – have expressed their satisfaction and their emotion when the pope asked them last Monday in Maskwacis, in Edmonton, “humbly” forgiveness for the responsibilities of the Church in those boarding schools created to the “assimilation processes” and in which nearly 150,000 indigenous children suffered all kinds of abuse, thousands of them died from mistreatment and disease.

But many of them agreed that the request for forgiveness was a starting point and not an end point in the process of reconciliation with the Church and that much remained to be done regarding the requests of the original peoples.