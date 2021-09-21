The Liberal Party of Canada won the general election called in advance by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to preliminary results. The result marks Trudeau’s third consecutive victory but does not guarantee him a majority in Parliament to govern.

An election held two years before the date. About 30 million people were summoned to the polls for the parliamentarians this Monday, September 20 in Canada to elect the 338 deputies of the Lower House of Parliament, which decides which party forms the next Government of the country.

According to CBC, the Liberal candidates led in 157 constituencies, exactly the same number of seats as in the 2019 elections. But Trudeau needs 170 seats to control the House. At the last count, the Conservatives (PC) were at 122 and the New Democrats at 26.

Voting intention polls placed the Liberals and Conservatives in a technical tie: the Liberal party had the support of 31.5% of the electorate while the Conservative had 31%.

During the electoral campaign, Trudeau defended the need to call early elections for Canadians to decide the measures to adopt to get out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Merci d’avoir I voted, d’avoir fait confiance à l’équipe liberale, d’avoir choisi an avenir meilleur. On is going to finish with the COVID. On going bâtir a better future pour les Canadiens. Et on will continue to advance ensemble. – Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 21, 2021



However, opposition parties accused him of organizing elections in the midst of a health emergency to try to get an absolute majority in Parliament.

Far from that majority of 170 deputies, Trudeau will have to negotiate with other parties, mainly the New Democratic Party (NPD) and the sovereignist Bloque Quebequés (BQ) to carry out his legislative initiatives.

The return of the liberals

Following Monday’s elections, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with some supporters and members of his party.

Along with his wife and children, he said on Monday night that there are still votes to be counted, “but what we have seen today is that millions of Canadians have chosen a progressive plan. Some have talked about division, but that is not what I see. That’s not what I’ve seen these past weeks across the country. I see Canadians united, together in their determination to end this pandemic, together for real climate action, for ten dollar a day child care. , by homes that are available to middle-class families. “

According to CBC, during his victory speech in Montreal, Trudeau said that the election result suggests that Canadians “are sending us back to work with a clear mandate for Canada to overcome this pandemic and have brighter days ahead. (…) As we are faced with demands for real and important changes, you have given this Parliament and this government a clear direction. “

Trudeau entered the elections leading a stable minority government that was not under threat of being overthrown. But the opposition did not hesitate to accuse the prime minister of calling an unnecessary early vote, two years before the deadline, out of his own personal ambition. The Conservative party even described it as a cynical takeover.

The Liberal advantage is a blow to the Conservatives, whose leader Erin O’Toole had tried to take a more centrist approach to attract progressive voters.

O’Toole acknowledged his defeat but stressed that Canadians have denied the prime minister an absolute majority. The Conservative, who believes Trudeau plans to call another election within two years, said he had called the Liberal leader and challenged him to put Canada’s unity first.

With Reuters, EFE and local media