Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party won early elections, according to projections by CBC and CTV News. According to the latest data, it would be in the lead with 156 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons, below the threshold of the majority (170). The conservatives would be at 121.

At the helm of Canada since 2015, the 49-year-old Liberal Prime Minister has been the head of a minority government for two years. His third term as prime minister was historic, but the elections had been called by Trudeau with the hope of obtaining an absolute majority in Parliament.

“Thank you for voting, for trusting the Liberal team, for choosing a better future,” Trudeau tweeted, adding, “We will build a better future for Canadians. And we will continue to move forward together.”

“You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic and into brighter days to come,” said the 49-year-old who cited the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the climate crisis as a priority. “Our team, our government is ready,” he assured.