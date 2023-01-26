Canada will transfer four Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv. This was announced on Thursday, January 26, by Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand.

“They (tanks. – Ed.) will give Ukraine an advantage due to their power and mobility,” she said.

According to Anand, the number of tanks could be increased in “coordination with the allies.”

The day before, on January 25, the German government announced a decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Berlin is ready to form two tank battalions, at the first stage it will send a company of 14 tanks.

The first combat vehicles, according to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, can be delivered to Ukraine in about three months.

In addition, plans to supply tanks to Ukraine were announced in Poland, Spain, Finland, Portugal, the Netherlands and Norway. According to Ukrainian media, Kyiv can receive up to 113 Leopard 2 tanks from different countries.

Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev said that this decision is extremely dangerous and takes the conflict to a new level.

Bundestag MP from the Left Party Sevim Dagdelen pointed out that sending tanks is a historically wrong decision.

Former US President Donald Trump said that the transfer of modern Western tanks to Kyiv could lead to an escalation of the Ukrainian conflict to a nuclear level.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

