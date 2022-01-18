The North American country of Canada, has become a favorite destination for Latin American migrants who aspire to be able to have better working conditions, and it is not for less, because for several years now it has opened the doors to those people who drive the economy of their cities.

(You may be interested: The options to obtain a residence card in the United States)

Most companies that offer job vacancies request command of English and proficiency in French as minimum conditions, since there are several cities in which this second language is predominant and is necessary to be able to perform functions related to the productive sector.

For this reason, here are some of the cities where they are currently hiring the most Latinos.

quebec, montreal

In the Canadian city of quebec, companies and businesses are constantly looking for Latino workers who are interested in settling and working in different labor sectors.

In fact, right now the website ‘Québec en tête’ (Quebec in the head, in Spanish), has a call to work and live in Canada with 300 active job vacancies.

In the selection processes, companies generally take into account work experience, occupation, command of English and that they can also get along with French.

Burlington, Ont.

Burlington is known for having an unemployment rate of less than 4.1 percent, and has a large job offer for Latinos who have aspirations to have better living conditions.

According to the business directory of this city, there are great job opportunities for migrant Latinos, and currently, there is a population of 17.2 percent.

(Also: There are more than 100 job offers in Canada: how to apply?)

Calgary, Alberta

For professionals in the mining and oil industry, the city of Calgary is a good option, since in Canada there is a great demand for similar profiles to work in these work areas; however, few are interested.

In addition, Alberta, the province of Calgary, has a program aimed at hispanic workers so that they become part of their labor market and promote the economic growth of this city.

Vancouver, British Columbia

In Vancouver the labor demand is increasing and this is due to the economic growth that this city has had in recent years. Some of the most requested profiles by contracting companies are: hotel and tourism, engineering, finance and administration.

The immigrant population in this city is 16.5 percent and has an unemployment rate of about 4 percent.

TIME