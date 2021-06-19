In the village of Fermont, Canada, It was built a wall dividing frozen fields of civilization; It is a place where winter can last up to seven months, temperatures drop to 40 degrees below zero, constant work and wages exceed one and a half million Mexican pesos per year.

The climate of this Canadian town is similar to Alaska or SiberiaHowever, the villagers live in the area to exploit the iron hidden under the mountains. Despite the great cold, the town offers high salaries for those who can resist in the middle of nowhere.

In the early 1970s, the construction of the Mont Wright iron mine began, as well as that of the town of Fermont, located 20 kilometers away from the mine. The name comes from two French terms referring to the only thing in the area: Fer (iron) and Mont (mount).

In the village about three thousand people live, but when the inhabitants first began to arrive in the region, the only inhabitant was the great wall and everything happened insideas it protects and sets the pace for the city.

It has 1.3 kilometers long and about fifty meters high. Its extension was planned to protect both those who live in its interior and the rest of the surrounding buildings from the north winds. It became a barrier against the weather.

Fermont grew cwith the passage of time, but the wall remained as its emblem. The town has hotels, bars, restaurants and supermarkets, as well as a primary and secondary school, a health center, the town hall, the police station, a municipal jail with three cells and even one heated public pool.

In total there are five floors and most of the inhabitants of the town live inside the 440 houses that were built inside the wall.

It was created by the Quebec Cartier Mining Company, which hired architects Maurice Desnoyers and Norbert Schoenauer to design Fermont.

The idea of ​​the town was based on an icon of architecture, the Swede Ralph Erskine, who had developed the project of a solid construction that adapt an entire city to the arctic climate. However, despite being a source of pride among the inhabitants, the wall does not stop the wind.

“The wall was supposed to create a microclimate by protecting us from north winds,” explained Rénald Soucy. “But the prevailing winds are from the west. It doesn’t protect us from anything.”

Soucy arrived in Fermont in 1972, when the city was under construction. For more than 30 years he served as a firefighter, ambulance driver and civil security officer.

Instead Normand Fagnan works in a warehouse in the mine. He has lived in the town for several decades, although he came with the conviction that it would be a stay of a few years.

“When you get here, you never know how long you are going to stay. We say five years, then ten, then fifteen. Finally, time passes,” he said. “I like living in The Wall (as they say to the wall). I feel safe, I know everyone. The only downside is that when you meet someone, you talk about a job all the time. It’s normal, we are all in Fermont for work. Without the mine, we would not be here, “he added.

Of the 2,700 inhabitants of Fermont, more than a thousand work for the ArcelorMittal mining company. They are heavy machinery operators, mechanics, electricians, welders, mining engineers, among other positions. The salaries usually reach about $ 80,000 per year, more than one million 653 thousand Mexican pesos.

However, the inhabitants face some difficulties outside of work. For those who live in some of the 755 houses, the low temperatures and the few people mean that there is not much entertainment in the mining town.

The most prominent activities are extreme sports in the snow, hunting, snowmobiling and fishing on frozen lakes. In the night life the bars include the constant rotation of staff who visit the city for a few days and then leave.

To find more businesses, including a Walmart, people must travel about 16 miles along Route 389 to Labrador City, a town of 7,200 people.

With the majority of men hired at the mine, what is not abundant in Fermont are young women. Most of the city’s female population are partners of the miners. The few single women who live there suffer the complications of having a relationship in a town where everyone knows each other.

Originally from Fermont, Sophie-Andrée Fiset-Soucy works as an elementary school teacher. She is 24 years old, lives in a school board apartment, and is single.

It’s “something that a lot of times gets torturous. As soon as I walk the wall, I feel like a piece of meat. When a guy talks to me, I wonder if he’s interested in me or if he just wants to have sex with a girl. at all costs”.

He also knows that all the townspeople will know every detail of his love affairs: “I have no right to make mistakes. In Quebec, I was able to have a romantic relationship, end it and it’s over. Here everyone will know and talk about it. They will follow me forever” .

Some of these problems registered in this small and icy population are due to generalized fatigue as a consequence of the demanding work environment, which is lived 24 hours a day in this city dedicated almost exclusively to mining.

Already from the entrance to Fermont the mine is felt with the presence of one of the trucks, Caterpillar model 789, which was used in the transport of mineral for a long time and even achieved a record of 105 thousand 630 hours working non-stop. Today it stands out on one side of the entrance route as a symbol of the mining town, of which all the inhabitants are proud.

The overwork that ended up leaving the truck on the side of the road is also experienced by the workers. Many point out that the 12-hour shifts introduced in recent years at the mine (not long ago there were eight) destroyed social and sports clubs. Nobody wants a hockey game after driving a truck all day.

“The curling club is dead and the bowling club is not strong,” laments Jacques Maltais, who maintained the wall apartments for nearly 30 years. He also acts as a clown at popular parties. “The city has lost its soul. Even in plays, there aren’t many people anymore. “

