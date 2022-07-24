Francesco landed in Edmonton. His apologies, on behalf of the Church, to indigenous peoples for the abuses committed in Catholic residential schools are awaited

SENT TO EDMONTON. Pope Francis landed in Canada yesterday for his “penitential” visit during which his apologies are expected, on behalf of the Church, to the indigenous peoples for the abuses committed in Catholic residential schools. Waiting for him at Edmonton airport are Governor General Mary May Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. On the plane, the Pontiff recited the Angelus dedicating it to “Grandparents’ Day”, and reiterated his desire to go to Ukraine.

Appearing in good condition after the flight of more than ten hours, he was taken off the side door – due to his knee problems – and then transferred to a Fiat 500. He uses a wheelchair. He witnesses the welcome of the native peoples sung to the accompaniment of drums. The Pope kisses the hand of the wife of one of the native leaders.

Today the first official meeting with indigenous peoples.