“Madam Governor General, Prime Minister, dear indigenous peoples of Maskwacis and this Canadian land, dear brothers and sisters! I was waiting to come among you. It is from here, from this sadly evocative place, that I would like to begin what I have in my heart: that is, a penitential pilgrimage. I come to your native lands to tell you personally that I am saddened, heartbroken, to implore from God for forgiveness, healing and reconciliation, to show you my closeness, to pray with you and for you ». Thus Pope Francis in the speech he gave in Maskwacis, Canada, on the occasion of the meeting with the indigenous peoples First Nations, Métis and Inuit, during his apostolic journey to mend the dialogue with indigenous realities. “I ask forgiveness for the ways in which, unfortunately, many Christians have supported the colonizing mentality of the powers that have oppressed indigenous peoples,” the Pope explained.

“The first stage of my pilgrimage among you takes place in this region which has seen, since time immemorial, the presence of indigenous peoples”, continued Francis. «It is a territory that speaks to us, which allows us to remember. Remembering: brothers and sisters, you have lived in this land for thousands of years with lifestyles that have respected the land itself, inherited from past generations and kept for future ones. You have treated it as a gift from the Creator to be shared with others and to be loved in harmony with all that exists, in a vivid interconnection between all living beings. You have thus learned to nurture a sense of family and community, and developed strong bonds between the generations, honoring the elderly and caring for the little ones. How many good customs and teachings, centered on attention to others and on love for the truth, on courage and respect, on humility and honesty, on the wisdom of life! ».

“The first step of this penitential pilgrimage among you is to renew the request for forgiveness and to tell you with all my heart that I am deeply saddened”, declared the Pope: “I ask forgiveness for the ways in which unfortunately many Christians have supported the mentality colonizer of the powers that oppressed the indigenous peoples. I am sorry. I ask forgiveness in particular for the ways in which many members of the Church and religious communities cooperated also through indifference to those projects of cultural destruction and forced assimilation of the governments of the time that culminated in the residential school system ”.

According to Francesco, “the overall consequences of the policies linked to residential schools have been catastrophic”. “What the Christian faith tells us is that it was a devastating error, incompatible with the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” he admitted in his meeting with the indigenous peoples of Canada in Maskwacis. “It is painful to know that that compact ground of values, language and culture, which has given your peoples a genuine sense of identity, has been eroded, and that you continue to pay the effects,” he stressed. “In the face of this indignant evil, the Church kneels before God and begs forgiveness for the sins of her children – added the Pope-. I would like to reiterate it with shame and clarity: I humbly ask forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against indigenous peoples ”.