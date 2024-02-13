Canada | The police are accused of sharing information with a “foreign operator”

A 36-year-old police officer who worked in Alberta is accused of unauthorized processing of police data.

Canada's A Royal Mounted Police (RCMP) officer has been accused of sharing classified information with the Rwandan government, according to several Canadian media outlets including CBC.

According to the RCMP, the police “handled secret RCMP records to assist a foreign actor,” according to court papers, Rwanda. The man was arrested on Saturday, but he is currently free awaiting trial. The crime is suspected to have occurred in April 2022.

of The Guardian according to the suspect was born in Rwanda but moved to Canada when he was 14 years old.

The suspect is already the third RCMP employee suspected of breaching the Data Protection Act (security of information act) of the violation. Last week the former head of the police intelligence unit was sentenced to 14 years in prison for leaking classified information. The policeman, who retired in the summer, was accused of sharing information with China.