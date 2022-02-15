Canada The Ottawa police chief resigned – the reason for criticism of the ongoing protests

A city official said about the resignation on Tuesday.

Ottawan the police chief has resigned, according to a city official, news agency Reuters said on Tuesday. The resignation was preceded by criticism that the police chief had not done enough to stop protests against the corona restrictions.

The protests have not only blocked the city, but also led to the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau declared a state of emergency earlier this week to end them.

The Convoy protests started by truck drivers have continued in the country for weeks. At a time when protesters are still in front of the Canadian Parliament and the Cabinet Office, the Ottawa Police Chief has moved aside, the city councilor said. Riley Brockington On the Twitter messaging service.

The police chief was expected to announce his resignation publicly later Tuesday in Canadian time.

Reviewers according to the police chief and other police officers have been too tolerant of the protests. Since then, the Convoy demonstrations have spread to other countries, such as Australia, France and Finland.

According to Reuters, a border crossing in Manitoba in Canada was still blocked on Tuesday, and protesters in downtown Ottawa said they planned to defy the state of emergency declared by the prime minister.