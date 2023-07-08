Saturday, July 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Canada | The number of wildfires has continued to increase in Canada

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Canada | The number of wildfires has continued to increase in Canada

On Friday, more than 670 wild and forest fires raged across the country in Canada. Of these, more than 380 fires were not under control.

Wildfires the number has continued to grow in Canada, where the end of the summer is expected to be long and difficult. There are at least three more months left in the wildfire season.

On Friday, more than 670 wild and forest fires raged across the country in Canada. Of these, more than 380 fires were not under control.

Warmer than usual weather has been predicted for different parts of the country for the coming weeks.

According to experts, climate change and the record temperatures it brings are fueling the fires.

#Canada #number #wildfires #continued #increase #Canada

See also  Brazil | The man died in an arrest situation in Brazil after police gassed him in the trunk of a car
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Meet six people selected to “showcase and celebrate” disabled and neurodiverse people in the UK games industry

Meet six people selected to "showcase and celebrate" disabled and neurodiverse people in the UK games industry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result