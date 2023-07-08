Canada | The number of wildfires has continued to increase in Canada

On Friday, more than 670 wild and forest fires raged across the country in Canada. Of these, more than 380 fires were not under control.

Wildfires the number has continued to grow in Canada, where the end of the summer is expected to be long and difficult. There are at least three more months left in the wildfire season.

On Friday, more than 670 wild and forest fires raged across the country in Canada. Of these, more than 380 fires were not under control.

Warmer than usual weather has been predicted for different parts of the country for the coming weeks.

According to experts, climate change and the record temperatures it brings are fueling the fires.