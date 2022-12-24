Canada | The number of polar bears is decreasing at an alarming rate – the habitat has shrunk dramatically

If the current trend continues, polar bears in the Hudson Bay could drift to the brink of extinction.

Polar bears the number is rapidly decreasing in Canada in the western parts of the Hudson Bay, according to a recent report by the country’s government. In particular, the number of female bears and cubs has decreased dramatically.

Researchers have been flying over the area every five years to count bears and observe the direction of population development. Churchill, known as the polar bear capital of the world, is also located in the area.

The most recent survey was conducted between August and September of last year, and the results were announced earlier this month. The researchers found 194 bears, and based on the number, they estimated the total population to be 618 bears. Five years earlier, the estimate was 842 bears.

The study states that compared to 2011 and 2016 estimates, it appears that the polar bear population in western Hudson Bay may be shrinking significantly. The situation of adult female bears and bear cubs seems particularly worrying.

Researchers the observed changes are in line with how climate change has been predicted to affect polar bears. Other possible factors could be hunting and bears moving into neighboring areas.

The bears’ habitat has disappeared at an alarming rate, as the northernmost corners of the globe are warming four times faster than the rest of the world. Sea ice is thinner than before and breaks up earlier in the spring and freezes later in the fall.

Bears need ice to move, reproduce and hunt seals.

Ice is vital for polar bears. With climate change, the ice areas are shrinking and the bears’ habitats are shrinking.

According to the US Center for Snow and Ice Collecting, the amount of ice in Hudson Bay has decreased in summer by almost 50 percent since the 1980s.

Two years ago Nature Climate Change In a report published in the magazine, it was speculated that the course of development may drive polar bears to near extinction. According to the report, there were 1,200 polar bears on the western shores of Hudson Bay in the 1980s.