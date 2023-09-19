Canada | The Indian government may be behind the Canadian man’s murder, says Trudeau

India has denied any involvement in the Sikh leader’s murder.

of India government may be behind the death of a Sikh leader killed in Canada, said Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau on Monday. Among other things, the news covered the matter BBC.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia, Canada in mid-June.

According to Trudeau, Canadian intelligence has now found a link between Nijjar’s death and the Indian state. Trudeau said he discussed the matter with the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s with at the summit of the G20 countries.

“The complicity of a foreign country in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil violates our sovereignty in a way that is unacceptable,” Trudeau said on Monday, according to the BBC.

“It goes against the basic rules by which free, open and democratic societies operate,” he continued.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Melanie Jolyn according to Canada has expelled an Indian diplomat because of the incident.

Two a masked man was shot by Nijjar in a busy car park in Surrey on June 18. The city is located about 30 kilometers east of Vancouver.

According to the BBC, Nijjar was a prominent Sikh leader in British Columbia. He spoke loudly for the Khalistan movement.

The aim of the movement is to establish an independent state for Sikhs in Punjab, located in the region of India and Pakistan.

India has designated Nijjar as a terrorist, but the man’s supporters have dismissed the allegations as baseless.