Canada | The hot weekend is feared to fuel new wildfires

Canada’s in the western part, the weather forecast for the weekend promises bad things for the province of Alberta, which has suffered from extensive wildfires in recent weeks.

Dozens of fires have been raging in Alberta, where a total of 4,000 square kilometers of terrain have burned. The burned area corresponds to about half of Satakunta in size. In addition, at least 30,000 people have had to leave their homes because of the fires.

After a slightly cooler and partly rainy first week, a hot weekend is expected in Alberta, which is feared to fuel more fires, says, among other things, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation CBC. According to weather forecasts, temperatures in parts of Alberta could reach close to 30 degrees or even higher.

“The hot weather and drought are making a comeback, and unfortunately it doesn’t know well for the weekend,” the meteorologist Terri Lang told the CBC.

“It’s spring on the prairies, so it always seems to be windy there. In addition, the fires create their own weather and their own winds,” he continued.

As recently as Thursday and Friday, around 70 wildfires were burning in different parts of Alberta. About 20 of them were not under the control of the firefighting personnel, the media reports.

The spring wildfire season has started again with force this year. The situation is worsened by climate change, which makes fire seasons both fiercer and more frequent.

Alberta has had strong and early-starting wildfire seasons in 2011, 2016, 2019 and again this year, says a research director familiar with wildfires Mike Flannigan From Thompson Rivers University to the CBC.

“It seems like every three to five years we get a May in Alberta,” he says.

Alberta is one of the world’s largest oil producing areas. It is also Canada’s largest cattle production area, where nearly five million cattle ruminate according to government statistics.

by BJ Fuchs on the ranch in Shining Bank, the corrals are empty, as he has managed to move his thousand cattle out of the way of the impending fire.

“It’s really scary when the fire is so close to your own home,” Fuchs told the news agency AFP in his yard, where visibility had shrunk to barely five meters due to the smoke.

BJ Fuchs has lost his land in wildfires.

The rancher believes that the fight against fires will continue until proper rains come. Until then, buildings are irrigated with water, fire barriers are erected and dry vegetation is cleared.

“It felt hopeless, and I wondered when this would end,” says the pilot of a small beef farm Jesse Crowther for AFP.

“There is always something – drought, hail or heavy rain. You adapt to it and move on,” he sums up.