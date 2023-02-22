Canada, the horror of indigenous schools: “Students found skulls in the garden and saw coffins come out at night”

New macabre discovery in a Canadian school. The leader of a British Columbia Native community has announced the discovery of at least 17 graves in the grounds of a former “residential school”.

It is the result of an 18-month investigation into the Alberni school, managed by various Protestant organizations and then by the Canadian government, until it closed in 1973. It would be yet another discovery within the notorious structures, frequented by the children of the indigenous people torn from their families.

In an event held yesterday, the chief of the tribe Tseshaht also declared that, according to documents and interviews, 67 students died in the school. “They were just kids,” said Wahmeesh, who wore a traditional cedar headdress for the occasion. “So, for those of you who are not from our communities, I want you to think about it, think about what would happen today if five-year-olds were removed from their homes,” added the indigenous leader, according to reports from the Canadian agency Press. “This is the reality that our communities have to live with.”

The detection of the graves was possible thanks to the use of ground penetrating radar. According to Brian Whiting, one of the experts present at the ceremony, that of 17 burials is a minimum estimate and concerns 12 of the 100 hectares that have been examined. Researcher Sheri Meding reported that many elements recur in the stories of former students, from forced abortions to the random discovery of skulls and human remains in the school gardens, up to the memory of small coffins that were taken out of the structure at night. According to Meding, many of the 67 victims died of ill health.

The school had already made headlines in the 1990s, with the conviction of Arthur Henry Plint, who supervised the dormitory in the institution. In 1995, the man, 77 at the time, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for various sexual abuses. The provincial Supreme Court judge described the residential school system as “a form of institutionalized pedophilia.”

Over the course of two centuries, more than 150,000 native children were forced to attend schools run by Christian organizations and financed by the government. A project whose objective was to Christianize and assimilate children, tearing them away from their families and their culture, considered more backward.

The Canadian government admitted that physical and sexual ill-treatment and abuse were rampant, with students beaten and abused for speaking their native language. Since 2021, thousands of burials have been detected on school grounds, from which remains have not been exhumed. The victims of the system, which the Canadian parliament has asked the government to recognize as genocide, are estimated at 3,200 to 6,000.

In April of last year Pope Francis apologized for the crimes committed with the complicity of the church and the following July he traveled to Canada and met with representatives of the indigenous communities.