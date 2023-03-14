Canada | The driver ran over several people

The run-over happened in the province of Quebec. Exact information on the number of victims is not yet available.

Canada’s In the province of Quebec, the driver of a pickup truck has run over several people, the public broadcaster CBC tells.

The authorities have not disclosed the exact number of victims, but according to a police representative, the injuries of some of the injured are serious. The driver was arrested and is being questioned.

Hospitals in the area have been put on alert because there are at least six victims. A member of parliament at the local provincial level Pascal Bérubé according to the case, people have died.

“I have heard of deaths. I have heard of injured pedestrians, children. This is a horrific tragedy.”

The driver’s motives are not yet known. The regional authorities offer people, among other things, psychological support.

Deputy Premier of Quebec by Geneviève Guilbault according to him, the incident reminds him of a similar accident that happened in February. At that time, in the city of Laval, a bus driver deliberately drove towards a kindergarten. Two children died in the accident.

The run-over happened in the city of Amqui, which is located about 640 kilometers from Montreal. The city has approximately 6,000 inhabitants.