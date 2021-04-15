Canada The Canadian MP accidentally appeared completely naked in the Zoom session of Parliament

William Amos apologized for what happened after the meeting and said he was ashamed.

Canadian Congressman William Amos got his share of the problems with remote connections on Wednesday when a laptop camera recorded a liberal politician completely naked in the middle of a session of the country’s parliamentary chamber.

As elsewhere in the world, sessions of the Canadian Parliament have been held via video links due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amos apologized for what happened on Wednesday night and said he was ashamed.

“My camera had been accidentally turned on when I switched to work clothes after the run. I deeply apologize to all my colleagues in the House of Representatives. It was an injury and it will not happen again. ”

Because Amos did not have a speech at the hearing at the time of the incident, the image transmitted by the camera was not publicly broadcast live. Video service The other participants in the meeting held in Zoom, ie more than 300 MPs in the lower house and their staff, saw each other’s videos.

However, the matter came to light later in the session when an opposition politician Claude DeBellefeuille highlighted what had happened in his speech.

“It may be worth reminding MPs, especially men, that a tie and suit are mandatory, but so are shirts, boxers and pants.”

The Canadian House of Representatives dress code only states that male MPs must wear a traditional business attire, i.e., a collared shirt, suit, and tie.

“We’ve seen the agent be in excellent physical condition, but I think the agents should be reminded to be careful and control their cameras,” DeBellefeuille said.

Soon on social media, a screenshot spread with Amos holding the phone as a cover for his crotch.

Because the video was not passed on to the public, the screenshot was taken by one of the colleagues in the House of Representatives or their employees.

Director of the House of Representatives Pablo Rodriguez requires a news channel CTV News according to the Speaker of the House of Representatives to start an investigation into who took the picture and circulated it.

“It’s malicious and life-changing for one of our colleagues. Taking a picture of a person who is changing clothes and naked, and sharing a picture without permission, may well be criminal acts, ”Rodriguez said.

Amos’ party colleague Mark Holland said news agency Canadian Press Amos was “absolutely horrified” about the incident.

“This is part of the world conditions we live in right now and where the line between home and work is blurred and it is sometimes challenging to manage it. This is a warning to everyone. You really have to always assume that the camera is on, and be careful every time you walk near the camera that you are properly dressed. ”