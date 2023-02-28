Canada | The Canadian government banned its staff from using Tiktok on official mobile devices

The ban is based on data security concerns caused by the application.

Canada’s From Monday onwards, the government banned its staff from using the Tiktok application on official mobile devices, reports news agency AFP.

The ban is based on data protection concerns.

“The Tiktok application will be removed from state-issued mobile devices from Tuesday. Users of these devices will also be prevented from downloading the app in the future,” the Canadian government said in a statement.

Tiktok is a social media service developed by the Chinese technology company Bytedance, through which users share short videos. Tiktok’s information security has raised concerns, especially in Western countries, because it is not clear how much information ends up in the company and what is done with the information.

The Canadian government’s information security chief stated on Monday that using the app poses an “unreasonably high risk to privacy and security.”

The European Commission banned its staff from using Tiktok on official devices last Thursday.