Friday, February 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Canada | The bus driver who crashed into the kindergarten is charged with murder

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 9, 2023
in World Europe
0

Nine charges have been brought against the driver. The police believe that the collision was intentional, but the man’s motive is unknown.

9.2. 21:41

in Canada The driver of the bus that crashed into the kindergarten has been charged with, among other things, murder, reports news agency Reuters.

Two children were killed and at least six were seriously injured Wednesday when a bus crashed into a daycare center in the Montreal suburb of Laval.

The 51-year-old driver was arrested immediately after the incident. Nine charges have been brought against him, says the British The Guardian. In addition to first-degree murder, the driver is accused of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and minor assault.

In Canada, first-degree murder is the most serious of all homicides and carries a life sentence.

The driver had worked for local transport for 10 years, and he has no previous criminal record, the media reports.

The police believe that the act was intentional, but the man’s motive is unknown.

See also  France before election bang at Macron vs. Le Pen! According to the latest forecasts, Europe is threatened with an earthquake

#Canada #bus #driver #crashed #kindergarten #charged #murder

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"You" on Netflix: will the series about the murderer Joe Goldberg have a season 5?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result