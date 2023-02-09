Canada | The bus driver who crashed into the kindergarten is charged with murder

Nine charges have been brought against the driver. The police believe that the collision was intentional, but the man’s motive is unknown.

9.2. 21:41

in Canada The driver of the bus that crashed into the kindergarten has been charged with, among other things, murder, reports news agency Reuters.

Two children were killed and at least six were seriously injured Wednesday when a bus crashed into a daycare center in the Montreal suburb of Laval.

The 51-year-old driver was arrested immediately after the incident. Nine charges have been brought against him, says the British The Guardian. In addition to first-degree murder, the driver is accused of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and minor assault.

In Canada, first-degree murder is the most serious of all homicides and carries a life sentence.

The driver had worked for local transport for 10 years, and he has no previous criminal record, the media reports.

The police believe that the act was intentional, but the man’s motive is unknown.