Reserve soldier and Paralympic athlete, Canadian Christine Gauthier, 52, has asked the government for the installation of access ramps for wheelchairs in her home for five years. Since she was unable to get the benefit but persisted in her application, the Department of Veterans Affairs suggested that she resort to the assisted suicide law, “since she was so desperate.”

Since the publication of the rule, in 2016, more than 30,000 people have done the same in Canada: they have killed themselves with medical assistance, under the protection of the law. In 2021, more than 3% of deaths in the country were of this type.

The law regulating assisted suicide in Canada is considered one of the most comprehensive in the world. In most countries that have legalized the practice, it is only authorized for terminally ill patients.

Already in Canadian territory, since March last year, the country’s legislation extends to people with disabilities or who suffer from severe pain.

This year, also in March, the law should be further expanded to include people with problems such as depression. Furthermore, the possibility of the law reaching non-emancipated minors who are considered mature enough to choose the health treatment they want to undergo is already under discussion.

“We are following investigations and changing protocols to ensure what seems obvious to all of us: It is not up to the Department of Veterans Affairs, which is supposed to support people who have enlisted to serve their country, to provide medical assistance in the face of death,” he said. the country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, in the case of athlete Christine Gauthier. “This is unacceptable,” he added.

POVERTY

Christine’s case is not common, but it is not unique either. Canadian pensioner Les Landry, 65, got permission from at least one doctor (two professionals needed) to resort to assisted suicide because he fears becoming homeless.

Landry is a paraplegic and suffers from diabetes, which qualifies him to apply under Canadian law, but admits that poverty was a key factor in his decision to end his life.

He went so far as to say that he “did not want to die”, but he did not have the financial conditions to live in dignity with his retirement money.

The cases of Landry and Christine gained space in the Canadian and international media and opened up a new discussion about the limits of euthanasia.

Shouldn’t the Canadian government help the two live with dignity instead of assisting them to die? Would the ever-increasing scope of the law not eventually encourage suicide? And another question that arises: do people who suffer from mental disorders have the discernment to make such a decision?

Proponents of the legislation claim that the law is saving seriously ill people from intense suffering and excruciating pain. Last year, award-winning French filmmaker Jean Luc Godard, 91, resorted to the procedure in Switzerland, one of the most popular places for this type of practice.

Critics, on the other hand, say that the legislation’s excessive liberalization devalues ​​meaningful life experiences of people with disabilities and offers the state an easy way to refrain from its obligations to its most vulnerable citizens.

DEBATE

“I don’t want to generalize, nor minimize the problem, but these situations correspond exactly to what the Church’s magisterium has always been afraid of in relation to pro-euthanasia legislation: creating precedents in which situations that could be worked on in other ways cease to be, because euthanasia appears to be the easiest solution”, says the coordinator of the Center for Faith and Culture at the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo (PUC-SP), biologist and sociologist Francisco Borba Ribeiro Neto.

Judge Diaulas Costa Ribeiro, of the Federal District Court of Justice, specialist in medical bioethics and member of the End of Life Commission of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), thinks differently.

“These extreme cases are specific and occur in other places as well”, he says.

“The problem is hypocrisy. We need to remember misthanasia, which is the death of miserable people, every day, due to lack of everything, including medical assistance. We know that people die of hunger and nothing is done.”

Lawyer Luciana Dadalto, one of the country’s leading experts on the subject, presents a third way of looking at the issue. “Canada has a more elastic understanding of the right to a dignified death, which is not restricted to a terminal illness”, says she, author of the book Vital Testament.

“The problem is the recent news of people being offered assisted dying, which completely takes away the logic of defending euthanasia and assisted suicide. The logic is that it is a choice, not something to be offered by doctors to people with physical disabilities or homeless people. There is a very fine line between assisted dying and a situation where it is cheaper for the State to facilitate the death of people than to care for them. This is the big bottleneck in Canada today,” she says.

DATA

Since assisted suicide legislation came into force in Canada in 2016, the annual number of deaths of this nature jumped from 1,018 in the first year to 10,064 in 2021 – which represented 3.3% of all deaths in the country the year before last.

The numbers are from a report released by the Canadian government itself. In these six years of validity of the legislation, 31,664 people died with medical assistance. The number exceeds that of 30,281 deaths from covid-19 in Canada, in 2020 and 2021.

Despite the cases that made headlines and reopened the discussion on the limits of assisted suicide, the government report shows that most people (65.6%) who resorted to the practice in 2021 had cancer. Another 18.7% suffered from cardiovascular diseases, in addition to chronic respiratory diseases (12.0%) and neurological diseases (12.7%).

Only 2.2% of people who died with medical care that year were not terminally ill, according to official records. Even so, 45.7% suffered from severe neurological diseases.

BRAZILIAN LEGISLATION

In Brazil, assisted suicide practices, as well as euthanasia, are considered crimes in the legislation, which adds to the moral condemnation promoted by religious people regarding the practice.

Euthanasia (when a doctor administers the lethal medicine to the patient) is considered simple homicide, according to the Brazilian Penal Code.

Assisted suicide (when the patient himself takes the drug indicated to die) is a crime against life, described in article 122 as the act “of inducing or instigating someone to commit suicide or providing assistance to do so”.

Assisted suicide is legal in more countries around the world, such as the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Spain and Colombia, as well as some states in the United States. In general, in these locations, it can only be required in cases of terminal or incurable illnesses that generate unbearable suffering for the patient.

“The question is more cultural than legal, so the problem will not be solved by changing legislation”, says Francisco Borba Ribeiro Neto. “The underlying problem is that we do not know how to live with our own death or the death of loved ones, as a result of living in a society that has acquired a series of powers in relation to well-being, but not the wisdom to relate to these powers,” he says.

“We don’t have the resilience to work wisely with the situation. Given this, some legislation will create one type of problem and others will create different problems,” he says.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.