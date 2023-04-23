Canada announced on Sunday that it is temporarily suspending its diplomatic activities in Sudan, saying that Canadian diplomats will work temporarily from a safe location outside the country.
The Canadian government said in a statement that while activities in Khartoum are being suspended, limited consular services will continue to be provided.
The battles between the two sides of the conflict in Sudan caused a humanitarian crisis.
Foreign countries are seeking to carry out the evacuations, after the United States said its special forces helped US embassy staff leave the country.
#Canada #temporarily #suspends #diplomatic #activities #Sudan
Leave a Reply