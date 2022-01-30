The CONCACAF tie for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar continues to tighten. In the duel between pointers, Canada beat the United States at Tim Hortons Field. The team led by John Herdman got the victory with a solo goal by Cyle Larin, a Besiktas JK footballer, at minute 7. The Maple Leaf team made a great collective play that was crowned with the great definition by the left winger . Goalkeeper Matt Turner could not do anything to prevent the goal against.
Gregg Berhalter’s squad tried to turn the heavy blow around, dominated the game and created more options up front, but due to the intensity they brought to their game, they couldn’t get the equalizer. The goalkeeper Milan Borjan was one of the great figures of the match and was unstoppable under the three posts. The Americans had more than 60% possession of the ball, but it was not enough to avoid the adverse result.
The Stars and Stripes team tried until the last minute of the match, but Borjan and the lack of aim of the American soccer players did not allow the honor. When it seemed that everything was defined, Sam Adekugbe appeared at 90 + 5 to increase the score and sign the final 2-0.
In this way, the United States lost a streak of four consecutive games in World Cup qualifying without knowing defeat (three wins and one draw). After the Canadian victory, the red team takes the first position of the CONCACAF octagonal towards the World Cup in Qatar. Those led by John Herdman have 22 points, the product of six wins, four draws and no losses.
The Mexican National Team has an unrepeatable opportunity to surpass the United States in the classification. The squad led by Gerardo Martino can finish second in the table if they defeat Costa Rica this afternoon at the Azteca Stadium.
Canada’s next game will be on the hard pitch of Estadio Cuscatlán against El Salvador next Wednesday, February 2.
