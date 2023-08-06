The government added in a statement that the suspension would include Canada’s direct budgetary support to the government of Niger.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced the suspension of his country’s aid programs for Niger.

And he said blinkin In a statement, the US government is temporarily suspending certain foreign assistance programs that benefit the US government Niger“without giving details of those programmes.

But he added that “life-saving humanitarian and food aid will continue,” and the United States will continue to carry out diplomatic and security operations to protect its personnel there..