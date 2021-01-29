General view of the Toronto airport last December. Carlos Osorio / Reuters

Canada has tightened its containment measures in the face of the expansion of new variants of coronavirus. The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, announced this Friday that all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean will be suspended from this Sunday until April 30 to stop the spread of the disease. The country will also require a negative covid-19 test for travelers arriving in the country. The move has been backed by major Canadian airlines such as Air Canada, West Air, WestJet, Sunwing, and Air Transat. “Since the beginning of the crisis, my priority is to protect Canadians,” said the prime minister during his appearance.

In addition, all persons traveling to Canada must present a negative PCR test less than three days old before boarding and must undergo another virus detection test upon arrival at the airport. “Travelers will have to wait for the results of their test for three days at an authorized hotel,” Trudeau explained. The cost of the tests and lodging must be covered by the traveler and must be around $ 1,600.

In the event that the test is negative, people will be able to conclude their two-week quarantine at home, but under strict surveillance measures, while travelers who test positive will be transferred to a public health center in Canada.

With more than 773,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 20,000 deaths, Canada has experienced a sharp acceleration of the pandemic since December. Two of the provinces hardest hit by the virus, Ontario and Quebec, have tightened their lockdown measures. Faced with this scenario, the Canadian prime minister has emphasized that the new restrictions seek to discourage travelers. “Now is not the time to fly,” he insisted.

In the next few days, the airlines will contact their customers who are traveling to these regions to organize their return flights. Starting next week, all international passenger flights will only be able to land at Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and Montreal airports.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, Canada has closed its international borders and discouraged non-essential travel. Mexico, on the other hand, remains one of the only countries without restrictions for tourists to enter its borders. Despite having lost 44% of its visitors in the last year, it was the third most visited country in the world in 2020 thanks to the few bureaucratic impediments in the control lines of the airports as well as its low prices to attract tourism Foreign.