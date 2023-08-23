Canada | Study: Climate change has multiplied the likelihood of severe wildfire seasons in eastern Canada

In Canada, land almost half the size of Finland has burned this year.

This one summer-like wildfire seasons are seven times more likely in Canada than in the past due to climate change.

The probability of the highest level of wildfire danger has also doubled in eastern Canada.

Published on Tuesday by the World Weather Attribution team of researchers in the study looked at the wildfire index of the province of Quebec in eastern Canada, which takes into account factors influencing the risk of wildfires such as temperature, air humidity, wind speed and rainfall.

Although the forest fires in the province of Quebec were devastating on record, analysis shows that the conditions that caused the fires are no longer uncommon.

The study reminds us that the actual change is often greater than research models.

“Extreme weather phenomena becoming more serious and the probability of their occurrence increasing will not end until we reach zero net emissions and stop adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere,” says the study’s lead author, a statistician Clair Barnes for news agency AFP.

Barnes adds that it is still not too late to try to influence policy makers to change the direction.

Size A record 15.3 million hectares of land have burned in Canada this year. The area corresponds in size to almost half of Finland.

About 200,000 people have been evacuated and at least four people have died.

More than a thousand wildfires are still raging across Canada. About 650 of them are not under control.

The previous record year was 1989, when approximately 7.3 million hectares of land burned in Canada.