Canada | State of emergency declared: warm winter melts ice roads

January and December were about four degrees warmer than normal in Canada.

in Canada the exceptionally warm winter has cut off vital service connections to many indigenous population centers.

States of emergency have been declared in parts of the provinces of Ontario and Manitoba as the warm weather has made ice roads impossible to use in many places. Many remote population centers rely on ice roads for fuel and some food supplies, among other things.

In Ontario, for example, 30 Indigenous settlement centers are without service and in dire need of federal assistance to survive the winter.

“Winter temperatures have been significantly higher than normal,” the Nishnawbe Aski Nation, an organization representing several indigenous communities, said in a press release, stressing that the effects of climate change have worsened the situation.

Some of the communities can fly some of the supplies they need, but the costs are many times higher compared to the supplies transported by ice roads.

Meteorologist by Peter Kimbell according to the situation, there can be some kind of change, when possible frosts are predicted for next week.

According to him, momentary warm weather is not unusual in Canada, but it has not been this long-lasting in the past. According to Kimbell, the temperatures in December and January were about four degrees above normal, and February seems to follow the same path.

A record winter temperature was measured in Toronto on Friday, when the temperature reached 14.4 degrees. The city's previous record was set in 1938. At that time, the temperature was 10.6 degrees on the plus side.

Other cities located in the Ontario region also approached their temperature records, among them the country's capital, Ottawa.