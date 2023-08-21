capitals (agencies)

Forest fires raged in Canada, Spain and Greece, forcing thousands of residents to flee their areas, amid warnings of the authorities of the difficult days ahead due to hot, dry weather and strong winds.

In detail, forest fires intensified in British Columbia, Canada, yesterday, bringing the number of people who were issued evacuation orders to 35,000, while the authorities warned that the coming days would be difficult.

And the province declared a state of emergency last Friday, to give officials powers to address the risks associated with the fires that have spiraled out of control across British Columbia, causing road closures and destroying much property. The fire was centered around Kelowna, a city about 300 km east of Vancouver with a population of about 150,000.

In Spain, a forest fire raged on the Spanish island of Tenerife, forcing thousands to flee their homes after efforts to control it failed last night due to hot, dry weather and strong winds.

Emergency services said late on Monday that 10 towns had been affected by the fire so far, although 11 towns had been evacuated as a precaution.

Yesterday, the regional authorities announced the evacuation of 12,279 people, lowering their previous estimates of 26,000 evacuation.

More than 20,000 acres have been damaged so far due to the fire in an area of ​​70 km.

In Greece, large fires in forests and bushes in the north-east of the country got out of control, amid high temperatures, strong winds and a drought that lasted for weeks.

Yesterday, the local authorities stated that the fire reached villages in the coastal city of Alexandroupolis, and damaged many homes and agricultural lands.

“It was a very difficult night,” the mayor of Alexandroupolis, Giannis Zamboukis, told Greek radio, adding that eight villages near Alexandroupolis had been evacuated.

He confirmed that four people were taken to hospital due to respiratory problems.